77th Independence Day special: Tamil film industry on what freedom means to them

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose famously proclaimed, “Freedom is not given... it is taken.” After taking this freedom from the British in 1947, India in 2023, is no more just a nation stepping out of the clutches of colonialism. Now, we have undoubtedly moved on to become a global leader in various aspects, and yet there is time and space for a lot of introspection. 77 years ago freedom meant breaking out the shackles of the British, but over the years, the term has taken different forms and meanings depending on when it is asked and whom it is asked. To mark the occasion of India’s 77th Independence day, we reached out to a few cinema personalities to get their insights into this seemingly simple but deeply profound question...

“What does freedom mean to you?”

Nadhiya

Actor

According to me, freedom means the ability to make choices and decisions about our lives and future without any societal or cultural limitations. Each and every one of us should be given the chance to live our lives the way we dream it. This includes equal access to opportunities in education, work and other personal pursuits.

Pradeep Ranganathan

Actor, Director

Being not dependent on anyone is the biggest power, according to me. It gives you a lot of self-respect and makes you feel good about yourself. At last, it is only you who is going to know everything about you, and knowing that you are independent and self-made is ultimate. So freedom is self-respect and peace.

Sudha Kongara

Director

Women face the maximum amount of marginalisation and the worst oppression right from birth. Whenever we set out to do anything different from the roles marked traditionally there is a resistance from the society. So being able to do what you dream without hurting anybody, irrespective of caste, class, gender, or other differences is true freedom. We are just free from the British, but there is a long way to go. I don’t know if there is complete freedom but I think every individual is endeavouring to attain that.

Khushbu

Actor, Politician

Freedom means a lot of things to me. It should enable one to choose what they want to do or how they want to live. Different people interpret the word ‘freedom’ differently. For some it may be freedom of speech, for others, it may be the freedom to practice the religion of their choice. But no matter what the definition of freedom is, it should always be exercised with responsibility. To sum it up, freedom should never be taken for granted.

Sarathkumar

Actor, Politician

Freedom is a state where both rich and poor are treated the same way without any partiality. According to me, real freedom is attained by a nation when every citizen forgets the differences based on caste, language, region, ethnicity and religion. When equality becomes the core principle of everyone, a society becomes truly liberated.

