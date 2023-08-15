Team 'Leo' shares first glimpse of Arjun's look as Harold Das

By Online Desk

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of actor Arjun from his upcoming film Leo. Team Leo released the first look poster on the occasion of the star's birthday.

The film headlining Tamil superstar Vijay in the title role, Arjun plays the role of Harold Das.

Sharing the video, Director Kanagaraj wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "And now meet #HaroldDas Thank you @akarjunofficial sir for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday!"

The film produced by Seven Screen Studio also features Trisha, Priya, Anand, Sanjay Dutt and Mysskin.

