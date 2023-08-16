Atharvaa to play dual roles in Jeeva Shankar’s film

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Atharvaa is currently awaiting the release of his web series debut Mathagam, directed by Prasath Murugesan of Queen and Kidari fame. Meanwhile, the actor has revealed that he will be playing dual roles for the first time in his upcoming film helmed by Jeeva Shankar, who is best known for directing Vijay Antony’s Naan and Amara Kaaviyam.

“I was initially sceptical about signing the film but I eventually took it up as a challenge. The film has a lot of shots set in the ocean and we have shot even night sequences amidst real tides, without any green screen. The two characters I play are drastically different from each other and I am enjoying the process,” shared Atharvaa in an interaction with us.

The yet-to-be-titled film is set in Rameswaram and it went on floors in January.

Mathagam will be out on Disney+Hotstar on the 18th of August. The series also stars Manikandan, Gautham Menon and Divya Dharshini.

