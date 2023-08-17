Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' collects Rs 375 crore at the box office

Featuring Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a former jailer, the film revolves around the character tackling an idol smuggler, while trying to save his son from his clutches.

Published: 17th August 2023 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jailer, the recently released Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film has collected Rs 375.40 crore at the box offfice, during its first week, the makers announced on social media. The film, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is backed by Sun Pictures.

Others parts of the cast include Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayak, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Sunil, Tamannaah, among others.

The film opened to mixed to positive responses.

The dark comedy action drama has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer and Vijay Karthik Kannan handling the cinematography.

Jailer marks Nelson’s fourth directorial after BeastDoctor and Kolamavu Kokila.

