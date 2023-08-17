Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' collects Rs 375 crore at the box office

By Express News Service

Jailer, the recently released Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film has collected Rs 375.40 crore at the box offfice, during its first week, the makers announced on social media. The film, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is backed by Sun Pictures.

Featuring Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a former jailer, the film revolves around the character tackling an idol smuggler, while trying to save his son from his clutches. The film features cameo appearances by stalwarts of the Indian film industries, including Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Others parts of the cast include Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayak, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Sunil, Tamannaah, among others.

The film opened to mixed to positive responses.

The dark comedy action drama has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer and Vijay Karthik Kannan handling the cinematography.

Jailer marks Nelson’s fourth directorial after Beast, Doctor and Kolamavu Kokila.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

