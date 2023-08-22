Home Entertainment Tamil

Habit to fall at the feet of a sanyasi or yogi: Rajinikanth

The actor's remarks came in response to a reporter's query here over the "controversy" surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Film actor Rajinikanth touches the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Lucknow.(Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Monday said it was his habit to fall at the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi', irrespective of the age of that person.

"Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That's what I did," he told reporters here.

The actor's gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

The film star also thanked the people for making his latest movie 'Jailer' a "grand success".

To a question on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics. 

