Home Entertainment Tamil

Into the wild for 'The Door' with actor Ganesh Venkatraman

For one part of the shoot of the supernatural crime thriller, the unit travelled to the Nilgiris, filming in and around Kodaikanal.

Published: 22nd August 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Venkatraman. (Photo | Express)

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

While filming for director Jaidev’s The Door, actor Ganesh Venkatraman had several unforgettable experiences. For one part of the shoot of the supernatural crime thriller, the unit travelled to the Nilgiris, filming in and around Kodaikanal. “We stayed in rented cottages which had the most scenic view. Every morning I would wake up to see deer, squirrels, ducks, wild birds and peacocks outside my window. However, the stone cottages didn’t have heating and combatting the cold was a daily battle.” says Ganesh.

Waking up at 3 AM to reach the location atop a hill by 5 AM was a tough task, “After a point, we had to leave the car and walk uphill in time to catch the sunrise on the hilltop. For Jaidev, the thick fog was perfect to convey the eerie mood of the film. “He wanted the viewer to actually feel the cold when watching the film but it was tough to act normal in front of the camera while freezing to the bones.” Shooting for a vital pre-climax scene, the unit entered deep into a dense forest.

“It was my first time in such a dense forest. We had a lengthy chase sequence in that place.” A helicam got the aerial shot while a cameraman ran behind him with a steady cam. The unit was stationed far away. Talking about the filming of the chase scene, Ganesh recalls, “As I started running, I could hardly see ahead due to the tall grass. When I entered a clearing, I was startled by a couple of wild boars running past me. My heart was in my mouth.” 

But his woes didn’t end there. He had to do multiple retakes of the same chase again, for various shot cuts and camera angles. “I had to look afraid in the scene but thanks to the boar incident, I didn’t even act to eat,” he says. The actor also spotted bison during the shoot in Kodai. “One time, while traversing a hilly road in cars, at a distance we spotted a bison. Since we were already used to animal intervention by then, we calmly waited until the animals passed before driving away.”

The rapport with his co-star and the unit brought welcome relief all through the shoot. “During breaks, Bhavana and I would chat and prank our cameraman. The mood of the film is sombre, so we wanted to keep things light during breaks. I discovered she is a super fun person and also a foodie like me. We both exchanged suggestions on the best places to try local delicacies in Kodai.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh VenkatramanThe Door

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp