'Irugapatru' teaser showcases shades of love

In the age of digital media, and dwindling attention span, it is important for a film to capture the audience’s right from its first look. Just like other films of this era, Potential Studios’ upcoming multi-starrer Irugapatru too had to hit the highs to capture its target audience’s attention. It is to this effect that director Yuvaraj Dhayalan had quite the ingenious plan to stand out from the crowd, yet reach every member.

The teaser of Irugapatru, which stars the likes of Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Vidharth, Abernathy, Sri, and Saniya Iyappan, had a uniqueness that makes it stand apart from other regular teasers. This teaser featured real-life couples undergoing a social experiment and not even a glimpse of its stellar cast.

“Right from Day 1, we were sure of featuring real-life couples instead of the reel couples to drive home the concept of the film. Irugapatru is a social impact film, and I wanted the teaser to reflect that,” says Yuvaraj, who has previously helmed films like Tenaliraman, Eli, and Potta Potti. “If even a small percentage of the audience is affected by the teaser I’d be a happy man.”

Irugapatru revolves around three couples, who are affected by the vagaries of love, and a highlight of the casting is the return of Maanagaram actor Sri after a self-imposed sabbatical. “ I wanted him in the direction team. After reading the script, he was adamant about playing this character. In some ways, I am glad that he chose Irugapatru to be his comeback vehicle.”

