Manju Warrier’s next in Tamil begins

Mr X is an action drama which revolves around two individuals, played by Arya and Gautham, who embark on a journey towards a common mission.

Published: 22nd August 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 12:40 PM

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier’s new Tamil film Mr X, in which she stars alongside Arya and Gautham Karthik, went on floors on Monday. The film is directed by Manu Anand, who debuted with the Vishnu Vishal-starrer FIR.

Mr X is scripted by Manu, Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran.

In an earlier conversation with us, Manu had confirmed Mr X as an action drama. “The story revolves around two individuals, played by Arya and Gautham, who embark on a journey towards a common mission. The film unfolds with how their decisions lead them to a situation and how they come out of it.”

Sarathkumar and Anagha also essay key roles in the film, which is backed by Prince Pictures. Its technical crew consists of cinematographer Tanveer Mir, composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas and editor Prasanna GK. Filming is planned across India, Uganda and European countries.

