Sonia Agarwal to star in a horror film titled '7/G'

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

The 7/G Rainbow Colony connect in Sonia Agarwal’s career continues to ring through as her upcoming film with director Haroon Rasheed is titled 7/G. Billed to be a horror film, 7/G also stars Smruthi Venkat in a pivotal role.

“Unlike many horror films in Tamil, 7/G will stick true to its genre without shifting lanes,” says director Haroon, who recently helmed Web, a thriller featuring Natty and Shilpa Manjunath. "The film is set in an apartment, but it is not a chamber drama."

With Selvaraghavan, the director of 7/G Rainbow Colony, recently announcing his plans for a sequel to the film, Rasheed assures that his film has nothing in common with the Ravikrishna-starrer except for the title. “It is just sheer coincidence.

In fact, we were planning to shoot the film in flat No 8/G, and call the film the same too. However, due to certain circumstances, we had to shift production to flat No 7/G, and the title just fell into place.”

The film will have music by Sidharth Vipin, who is also playing a pivotal role in 7/G, which also stars Papanasamfame Roshan Basheer and actor-director Subramania Siva. Backed by Haroon’s Dream House banner, 7/G, which is currently in the post-production phase, is expected to hit the screens this September.

