Kamal Haasan splits 'Bigg Boss 7' house into two

By Express News Service

Tupuchikku Tupuchikku... These are words that might seem like a random collection of letters to many, but for fans of Bigg Boss Tamil, it is something that has been drilled into their DNA.

Vijay TV, the home for Bigg Boss Tamil, recently announced its seventh season with Kamal Haasan taking up hosting duties again despite growing conversations about him leaving the reality show to concentrate on his acting and political career. But thankfully, he has decided to stay, and it promises to be one interesting ride, as always.

In the recently released promo, we have a suited-up Kamal reintroducing the reality show to the audience, only for a differently dressed Kamal to pop up at the right moments to question the format's comfort zone. With every passing jibe silencing the suited-up Kamal, he finally gets a quip to drop the jaw of the questioning Kamal, who is flabbergasted to know the latest update to the BB house.

While it is mentioned in passing that this season might have more than the usual 15 contestants, it was also announced that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 will not have just one house but two. It could be a play on the rich and poor house where the latter's inhabitants have to do a certain set of tasks to earn their place in the former, and housemates can vote each other off or for these houses.

This move could just make things even more interesting in a house that is not really known for its subtleties.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is part of multiple big-ticket films, including Shankar's Indian 2, Nag Ashwin's Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD, and the long-awaited reunion with director Mani Ratnam.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

