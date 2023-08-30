Director Elan revives Star with Kavin

Narayani M By

Express News Service

It was known that Star, directed by Elan of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (2018) fame, was reportedly shelved due to undisclosed reasons. The first look poster, released in December 2020, saw Harish Kalyan recreating the iconic looks of Rajinikanth from Thalapathy, Kamal Haasan from Sigappu Rojakkal and Shah Rukh Khan from Kal Ho Na Ho.

Now, it has come to light that actor Kavin has replaced Harish Kalyan as the lead in the film. The title Star has been retained and a first look poster featuring Kavin was released. Elan and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja are reuniting for this project after Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Previously, Kavin, Yuvan, and Elan teased fans by posing for a picture where they were seen joining hands to create a star symbol.

In an exclusive conversation with CE, Director Elan revealed that Kavin was approached following the success of Dada, which was released earlier this year. Speaking on the storyline, Elan explains, “I have reworked the script. While PPK was a rom-com, Star will have a mix of everything including a college story, romance and family drama.”

Director Elan reveals that almost 40 per cent of the film is completed. “We have shot extensively in Mumbai and Chennai for the first and second schedules. The shoot for the final leg of the film will start soon,” he says, adding that they have also shot the first song of the film. Although Elan kept the details of the cast under tight wraps, he mentioned that there are two female leads in the film — one from Bollywood and another from Kollywood. Besides, a popular Malayalam actor will be seen playing an important character in this film.

On August 31, which marks Yuvan Shankar Raja’s birthday, the makers are planning to release a special promo for this film. On the technical front, Ezhil Arasu, who also worked on Dada, will crank the camera for Star, while editing will be handled by Pradeep E Ragav. National Award-winner Sujith. Sudhakaran is designing costumes and Vinoth Raj Kumar N is the art director.

