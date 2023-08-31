''Jawan' happened because of Vijay anna, my thalaivan' says Atlee at film's pre-release event

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to release on September 7, 2023. Directed by Atlee, the movie has created a lot of excitement among fans for its star cast, and catching SRK on screen post-Pathaan's success.

At the pre-release event that was arranged by the makers at Sai Ram Engineering College, Atlee recalled his roots and spoke about working with 'King' Khan.

Atlee took the mic and credited Vijay for encouraging him to do Jawan. He said, "Jawan happened because of Vijay anna, my thalaivan. He encouraged me to do the film without any second thoughts."

Speaking on his roots and the time before working with Shah Rukh Khan, he shared, "Shah Rukh Khan is more special to me than my father. I used to be one of the people who took photos outside his gate a decade ago. Working with a star like him feels surreal even now."

He further added, "I had planned to complete Jawan in eight months but COVID delayed our plans. I am a diehard fan of Thalapathy Vijay and I never back off from the promise I made. Here is Jawan ready for release after years of wait and struggle."

Among the other cast and crew members who took the stage were Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh, Lyricist Vivek and Shobi master.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in lead roles. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu play prominent supporting roles in the upcoming film.

Featuring music direction by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to release on September 7, 2023. Directed by Atlee, the movie has created a lot of excitement among fans for its star cast, and catching SRK on screen post-Pathaan's success. At the pre-release event that was arranged by the makers at Sai Ram Engineering College, Atlee recalled his roots and spoke about working with 'King' Khan. Atlee took the mic and credited Vijay for encouraging him to do Jawan. He said, "Jawan happened because of Vijay anna, my thalaivan. He encouraged me to do the film without any second thoughts."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking on his roots and the time before working with Shah Rukh Khan, he shared, "Shah Rukh Khan is more special to me than my father. I used to be one of the people who took photos outside his gate a decade ago. Working with a star like him feels surreal even now." He further added, "I had planned to complete Jawan in eight months but COVID delayed our plans. I am a diehard fan of Thalapathy Vijay and I never back off from the promise I made. Here is Jawan ready for release after years of wait and struggle." Among the other cast and crew members who took the stage were Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh, Lyricist Vivek and Shobi master. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in lead roles. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu play prominent supporting roles in the upcoming film. Featuring music direction by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)