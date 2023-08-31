Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara enters social media world, posts first reel with sons

Ahead of the release of Nayanthara's debut Bollywood film, Jawan, the actor has taken fans, netizens and film buffs by surprise by finally debuting on Instagram. Her official handle username is 'Nayanthara', and the very first reel on her profile is of her munchkin sons, Uyir and Ulag. 

The reel shows an excited Nayanthara walking onto the frame holding her babies in her hand. All three of them are seen wearing sunglasses and vibing to 'Tiger ka Hukum' from Jailer.

Nayanthara has also revealed the faces of her twins through the short reel. She captioned it with the Rajinikanth dialogue, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu." (Tell people that I have arrived)

Nayanthara's Jawan, in which she will be seen as the lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to release on September 7.

Meanwhile, she is also filming for her 75th film directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, Ahmed's Iraivan alongside Jayam Ravi, and Test co-starring Siddharth, Madhavan and Meera Jasmine. The makers of Thani Oruvan have announced a sequel to the much-celebrated film, in which she will be reprising her role as Mahima. 

