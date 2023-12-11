Mantra Veerapandian's 'Mathimaaran' to tackle social discrimination

Prashanth Vallavan By

Ever since we are born, the world finds numerous ways to box us into categories. Some of these categorizations lead to preconceived notions, based on which we are discriminated. Mantra Veerapandian, an erstwhile assistant to director Bala, talks about this issue in his debut directorial.

Titled Mathimaaran, the film revolves around a man who faces discrimination based on his physical deformity. Elaborating on the idea behind the film, director Mantra says, “Although not on the level shown in the film, I have faced discrimination all my life. I am an average-looking guy from a southern village and all my life, I’ve seen people express disbelief whenever I move up the societal ladder. I faced this while I came to Chennai and even while I worked in Oman. People are quick to judge a book by its cover.”

With a hard-hitting premise, and a grounded story, parallels to his mentor were inevitable. “With a film like Mathimaaran, you could see that it is done by a student of Bala sir. The way he challenged societal notions of ‘beauty’ and ‘ugly’ in Naan Kadavul, were a big inspiration for this story. However, the film definitely has my own flavour,” he assures.

Described as a ‘multi-genre film’, Mathimaaran was shot across locations in Tirunelveli, Sivagangai, Kalayarkovil, and Chennai.

Directors Venkat Prabhu has lent his voice for a song and Magizh Thirumeni has dubbed for a character in the film.

Mathimaaran has Venkat Senguttuvan playing the lead role while Love Today-fame Ivana plays a prominent role.

The cast of the film also includes MS Bhaskar, Aadukalam Narein, Aradya, and Bava Chelladurai.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, the makers are planning to release the film towards the end of December.

