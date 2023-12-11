Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'Maayavan' sequel titled 'Maaya One'

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

The sequel of Maayavan, which was previously referred to as Maayavan Reloaded, has been rechristened as Maaya One. The sequel to the 2017 sci-fi thriller has Sundeep Kishan playing the lead once again.

Apart from the title, the maker of the film AK Entertainments, have announced that Akansha Ranjan Kapoor of Guilty fame is the female lead and will be making her Tamil debut with Maaya One.

Speaking about the project, filmmaker CV Kumar says,"Maaya One is very much a direct sequel to Maayavan and the film happens in the same universe. We have begun shooting for the film and we are on track to wrap the film around February or March. The audience who liked Maayavan will love the sequel, I have managed to pack enough surprises that will keep them excited throughout."

Notably, the first look of Maaya One which was released last year featured an astronaut navigating his way through a supernatural dimension. Santhosh Narayanan has taken over as the composer of the project.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, Maayavan starred Lavanya Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Daniel Balaji in the lead. The makers are tight-lipped about the cast members who will be returning for the sequel at the moment. While the 2017 film has screenplay by filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy, CV Kumar himself has penned the script of the sequel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The sequel of Maayavan, which was previously referred to as Maayavan Reloaded, has been rechristened as Maaya One. The sequel to the 2017 sci-fi thriller has Sundeep Kishan playing the lead once again. Apart from the title, the maker of the film AK Entertainments, have announced that Akansha Ranjan Kapoor of Guilty fame is the female lead and will be making her Tamil debut with Maaya One. Speaking about the project, filmmaker CV Kumar says,"Maaya One is very much a direct sequel to Maayavan and the film happens in the same universe. We have begun shooting for the film and we are on track to wrap the film around February or March. The audience who liked Maayavan will love the sequel, I have managed to pack enough surprises that will keep them excited throughout." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notably, the first look of Maaya One which was released last year featured an astronaut navigating his way through a supernatural dimension. Santhosh Narayanan has taken over as the composer of the project. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, Maayavan starred Lavanya Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Daniel Balaji in the lead. The makers are tight-lipped about the cast members who will be returning for the sequel at the moment. While the 2017 film has screenplay by filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy, CV Kumar himself has penned the script of the sequel. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp