A fun family outing: Actor Parvati Nair on shooting for 'Aalambana'

When shooting with the ensemble cast of the Vaibhav-starrer, Aalambana, actor Parvati Nair enjoyed the experience of shooting her first light-hearted, fantasy film. It was also her first film involving scenes with VFX and a large star cast.

“Our shoot was majorly held in a huge set in Chennai. Each day, we shot different scenes in different parts of the set, which would be re-constructed every other day as per the scenes that were being shot. So one day we would shoot in a slum-like portion and another day in a palace, as per the story. Each day was full of surprises.” says Parvati.

Interacting with such a big ensemble cast was new, but also enjoyable, “Most of my roles in Tamil films have been serious ones. Aalambana is a light-hearted fantasy entertainer involving two families, so shooting for it turned out to be great fun. Every day was filled with laughter on sets. From Munishkanth to Vaibhav, Dindigul Leone, Robo Shankar and everyone else, our camaraderie kept us in a good mood all through.”

Shooting scenes involving the green mat with so many actors was challenging. But their camaraderie came in handy. “A lot of coordination was needed amongst all of us, especially in scenes where there was chaos, confusion, stunts and with the scenes involving genie. At these moments, the bond we all shared proved immensely helpful.”

Though the actors were well-prepared, there was one scene involving a two-wheeler which caught Parvati by surprise. “During a stint in Pondicherry, I was asked to ride a scooter on the road. The last time I rode a bike was several years ago. I had lost touch so I wasn’t sure I could pull it off. Luckily, after a quick practice ride, I found I was in full form after all and the shot went off smoothly.”

Shooting with Vaibhav meant there was never a dull moment, “On sets, he was always witty and jovial. But he was always well-prepared and would transform immediately before the camera. His acting appeared so effortless, but I saw first-hand how smoothly he would transition and fit perfectly into his role.”

Parvati lauds director Pari K Vijay for his prep and sense of perfection. “He knew exactly what he wanted and got the best out of each actor. It’s not easy to visualise a fantasy film and coordinate a set full of so many actors, juggling comedy, emotions and special effects. But he managed to pull it off and yet keep the camaraderie intact on sets. Coming to work each day was such fun, and I carried those vibes home even after pack up,” she signs off.

