RJ Vijay's next a love story with a twist

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the success of films like Dada and Kazhuvethi Moorkan, politician-filmmaker Ambeth Kumar’s Olympia Movies is set to back RJ Vijay’s next.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Hemanathan R, an erstwhile assistant of Kalathil Sandhippom director N Rajasekar, will be launched today. Apart from RJ Vijay, the yet-to-be-titled film will feature Taanakkaran-fame Anjali Nair as the other lead.

The film is billed as a family drama with a strong romance angle at the centre of it. “Typically, romance movies end with the marriage. We rarely delve into what happens after the marriage, and the relationship between the couple. Even if we do talk about marriage, it is mostly about the struggles and challenges that couples face. It is rare to find a story that explores both the nuances of intimacy and the intricacies of marriage. Our film will showcase a love story that is more in line with the modern age sensibilities of marriage and relationships,” shares Hemanathan.

Revealing more details about the characters of Vijay and Anjali, Hemanthan says, “Being a video jockey himself, casting RJ Vijay in the role of an aspiring VJ made a lot of sense because he can bring his inputs to the role. Anjali plays a singer who not only has a strong voice of her own but will also fit in the role of a young wife in today’s age.”

Set in Chennai, the filming is expected to be wrapped up in January. The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer KA Shakthivel, composer Jen Martin, and art director Siva Sankar.

