Home Entertainment Tamil

Title of Rajinikanth's 170th film revealed on superstar's 73rd birthday

"Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Published: 12th December 2023 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Vettaiyan' title reveal video. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lyca Productions on Tuesday announced that superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film is titled "Vettaiyan".

The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame.

The production house shared the film's title teaser on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

"The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN.

Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!" Lyca Productions said in a post on X.

"Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam".

The actor was recently seen in "Jailer", directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The film, which was released in August, emerged as a box-office success.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RajinikanthAmitabh BachchanRana DaggubatiManju WarrierFahadh FaasilLyca ProductionsVettaiyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp