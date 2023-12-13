'Vattara Valakku' will take you back to the Madurai of the eighties

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

With the success of films like Jigarthanda DoubleX and Koozhangal, Madurai is back in the centre of Tamil cinema. Debutant filmmaker Kannuchamy Ramachandran’s Vattara Valakku will be set in the city and features Tolet-fame Santhosh Nambirajan and Raveena Ravi in the lead. Talking about his debut film, Ramachandran, who has worked in films like Thambi Vettothi Sundaram and Madhil Mel Poonai, shares, “The film is set in 1985 and is based on actual incidents.

It follows a long-standing conflict between two families which is intensified after a murder. Cattle trading and cattle race are some other factors that fuel this rage between the two families.” Apart from Santhosh and Raveena, the film stars Vijay Sathya as the antagonist.

Talking about the various characters, the director says, “While Santosh and Vijay belong to these rival families, Raveena plays a headstrong girl and an aspiring teacher who teaches the elderly illiterates in the village.” Vattara Valakku has music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.

“Music is the pivotal aspect of the film. The film will be visually rich, and the impactful music will support the visual narrative,” shares Ramachandran. Backed by Madura Talkies and Anjaneya Production, Vattara Valakku’s technical team comprises cinematographers Doni Shan, Suresh Maniyan, and editor Venkat Rajan. The makers plan to release the film in December.

