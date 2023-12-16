Lokesh Kanagaraj announces social media break to focus on his next project

By Express News Service

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who last directed the hit film Leo, starring Vijay in the lead role, has announced that he will be taking a break from all social media platforms to focus on his next project.

In a detailed statement that he released on his X handle, he expressed support for all the love and support that he has been receiving for Fight Club, which was the maiden presentation under his banner G Squad.

He announced his social media break and revealed that he would not be reachable by fans and the public. "I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut," he further added and closed his statement.

His banner G Squad presented actor Vijay Kumar's Fight Club which was released in theatres on December 15. It is directed by Abbas A Rahmath who is an erstwhile assistant of the actor. The film shows the story of two warring gangs who are at loggerheads with each other over generations.

Apart from Vijay Kumar, Fight Club also features debutant actor Monisha Mohan Menon, Avinash Raghudevan of Jil Jung Juk fame, Karthikeyan Santhanam, Shankar Das and Saravanavel.

Lokesh's last directorial Leo, had a blockbuster theatrical run and is currently streaming on Netflix. Leo marks the third instalment in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The film, which is loosely inspired by History of Violence, is connected to Kaithi and Vikram with characters borrowed from the films appearing in Leo.

The film also stars Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Matthew Thomas, Madonna Sebastian among others.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

