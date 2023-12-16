WATCH | 'Boat' teaser witnesses Yogi Babu moving mountains to keep him afloat

By Express News Service

Previously, we reported that Yogi Babu is working on a project helmed by director Chimbudevan, titled Boat. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. Apart from Yogi Babu, the film also stars Gouri G Kishan, MS Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth, Jesse Fox-Allen, Chaams, Madhumitha, Sha Ra, Kollapuli Leela and Aakshath Das.

In the nearly one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser, we can see that the film is set in 1943 during British rule in India. When Japan bombarded Madras Presidency, ten strangers got onto a boat and took shelter in the Bay of Bengal. Yogi Babu plays the boatman. When a crisis arises in the middle of the sea, Yogi Babu must make some serious decisions to safeguard the lives of people on the boat.

Maali and Maanvi Movie Makers and Chimbudeven Entertainment are backing the upcoming film Boat, which is said to be a story set in the ocean. The survival thriller and political comedy film also stars Gouri Kishan and Madumkesh Prem in supporting roles. Both of the actors have previously starred in the GV Prakash headliner Adiyae.

The film's director, Chimbudevan started his directorial career with Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei, and is known for Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, and Puli among other films.

With cinematography by Madhesh Manickam, the film features editing by Mani Maran and production design by T Santhanam. The makers are yet to reveal additional details of the film including the plot and release date.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has a slew of projects in the pipeline. On the top of the list are, Ayalaan, Kanguva, Thalapathy 68, Kuruvikkaran, Sannidhanam P.O., Miss Maggie, and his Malayalam debut Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, among others.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

