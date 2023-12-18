Home Entertainment Tamil

'Jigarthanda Double X was a superbly crafted experience': Vishnu Vishal

The actor lauded the film through his social media handles. The film is the spiritual sequel to Karthik's 2014 film Jigarthanda, which stars Siddharth and Bobby Simha in the lead roles.

Published: 18th December 2023 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah.

By Express News Service

It seems Jigarthanda Double X fever has not settled down yet. Following a slew of appreciations by a handful of film personalities, the latest one to join the bandwagon is actor Vishnu Vishal. 

The actor lauded the film through his social media handles. Taking to his X handle, the Gatta Kusthi actor wrote, "Late to the party. But I had to tweet this. JigarthandaDoublex was a superbly crafted experience by Karthik Subbaraj. Brilliant work by Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. Climax was so heartwarming. Dedicated to THE POWER OF CINEMA in regards to bringing about SOCIAL CHANGE…So, let's make our movies wisely" (sic). 

Jigarthanda Double X is the spiritual sequel to Karthik's 2014 film Jigarthanda, which stars Siddharth and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. Jigarthanda Double X also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Sanjana Natarajan, and Naveen Chandra in significant roles.

Jigarthanda Double X's technical crew includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer S S Thirunavukarasu, who collaborated with Karthik Subbaraj in Mercury and Petta, and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali.

The film is backed by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Kathiresan under the Stone Bench Films & Five Star Creations banners.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

