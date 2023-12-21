Home Entertainment Tamil

'Jigarthanda Double X' to have its Dutch premiere at Rotterdam Film Festival

Jigarthanda Double X is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 Jigarthanda film starring Siddharth and Bobby Simha in the lead.

YouTube screengrabs from the trailer of Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jigarthanda Double X'

By Express News Service

Director Karthik Subbaraj who helmed the recently released hit film Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead role, revealed that the film has been selected at and will have its Dutch Premiere at IFFR Rotterdam Film Festival.

He took to his X handle and wrote, "Very Happy and Excited to share that our Jigarthanda Double X is officially selected at and will have its Dutch Premiere at the prestigious IFFR - Rotterdam Film Festival under the Limelight Category." 

Jigarthanda Double X is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 Jigarthanda film starring Siddharth and Bobby Simha in the lead. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Sanjana Natarajan, and Naveen Chandra in significant roles, and was released in theatres during Diwali on November 12. The film was released on OTT platform Netflix on December 8.

Jigarthanda Double X's technical crew includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer S S Thirunavukarasu, who collaborated with Karthik Subbaraj in Mercury and Petta, and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali.

The film is backed by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Kathiresan under the Stone Bench Films & Five Star Creations banners.

