Santhosh P Jayakumar's next film is titled 'The Boys', team releases first look poster  

The first look of the film reveals the lead characters’ proclivity towards alcohol consumption.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Boys

First look poster of the film 'The Boys'.

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

The makers of director Santhosh P Jayakumar’s next film unveiled the title and first look of the movie on Sunday.

Titled The Boys, the film stars the director along with actors Siva Sha Ra, Arshad, KPY Vinoth, Yuvaraj, Redin Kingsley, and Rajendran.

The first look of the film reveals the lead characters’ proclivity towards alcohol consumption. “Just as the first look suggests, the film will revolve around their liking towards liquor and the various places it takes them. While it will speak about the ill effects of alcohol and addiction, all of this is conveyed in comic undertones,” says director Santhosh.

The film has an ensemble of some up-and-coming actors and some known comedians. On his casting choices, Santhosh says, “When I wrote the film, I wanted to ensure that every character is peculiar. I had no one in mind back then. But I was sure I didn’t want star comedians because they come with a kind of signature performance.” 

Santhosh debuted as an actor with his 2020 directorial venture Irandam Kuthu, making The Boys his sophomore venture as an actor. “There is no protagonist or lead in this film, all the characters are equal,” he says reaffirming that he is not the film’s hero.

The film’s title The Boys is not only a famous Prime Video original series but has cemented a legacy in our popular meme culture.

“I wanted to make the best use of the popularity and meaning attached to ‘The Boys’. What better title for a film that revolves around bachelor boys?” asks Santhosh.

Director Santhosh made his directorial debut with Gaddam Gang, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Soodhu Kavvum (2013), and made his Tamil debut with Hara Hara Mahadevaki (2017). 

Nova Film Studios and Darkroom Pictures are bankrolling The Boys which will feature cinematography by K. Ahamed Sherief and editing by Sam RDX. Arun Gautham will score the music for this upcoming film. The Boys is currently in the post-production stage and director Santhosh says that the film is expected to release in the second week of February.

