Trisha joins the star-studded cast of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalapathy 67'

“Grateful to be a part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead," the actor said

Published: 01st February 2023 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Trisha.

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

The second round of Thalapathy 67 updates is going live. Trisha has officially joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj action-entertainer.

The announcement follows a string of cast updates from the Twitter handle of Thalapathy 67’s production house Seven Screen Studios.

The announcement poster carried a quote from the actor that said, “Grateful to be a part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead.”

While the project is yet to receive an official title, Trisha is expected to play the female lead opposite Vijay. Thalapathy 67 marks Trisha and Vijay's reunion after 14 years. The actor will be joined by cast members Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sandy.

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Mathew Thomas will be making their Tamil debut with the film. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography will be handled by Manoj Paramahamsa while Philomin Raj takes care of the editing.  

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

