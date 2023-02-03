Nellai Thangarasu who played pivotal role in 'Pariyerum Perumal' dies of health issues

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Nellai M Thangarasu, a folk artist who played the crucial role of father of the hero Pariyan (Kathir) in Mari Selvaraj's hit film 'Pariyerum Perumal' in 2018 passed away due to health issues in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

Thangarasu who began his career as a Therukoothu performer during his teenage years became popular across the State after his debut film hit the theatres. He declined the opportunities to act in some other films after Pariyerum Perumal and continued to sell vegetables and cucumber to run his family at the Palayamkottai Market area.

Thangarasu's family lived in a thatched shed in Vannarpettai. The Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Mari Selvaraj and some activists with the help of the district Collector V Vishnu constructed a concrete house for his family in April 2022.

Thangarasu had been performing Therukoothu as a woman dancer in the temple festivals before he acted in the film. He was also an oppari singer.

Director MariSelvaraj paying homage for folk artist Nellai Thangarasu who played a key role in Pariyerum Perumal at Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu Express)

Thangaraj who was 65 was being treated for various health issues in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for the past three days. However, he died on Friday morning at 5 am not responding to the treatment. He is survived by his wife Petchikani and daughter Arasilankumari.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said, on his Twitter handle said, "I was deeply saddened to know about the demise of Nellai Thangarasu. He made his debut in Pariyerum Perumal and won our hearts with his emotional performance. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and the artist community." Mari Selvaraj visited Thangaraj's house and consoled his family members.

