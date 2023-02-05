Home Entertainment Tamil

Vani Jairam cremated with full state honours

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin reached her residence and paid tributes to the deceased singer.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Vani Jairam

Adieu Vani Jairam.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, 78, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, was cremated on Sunday with full state honours at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

The singer, who has won three National awards and state awards from four state governments, passed away on Saturday at her residence in Haddows Road, Chennai.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin reached her residence and paid tributes to the deceased singer.

Stalin was accompanied by the State Health Minister, Ma Subramanian.

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Kerala government official in charge of Non-Resident Kerala Affairs in Chennai.

Jairam has sung more than 10,000 songs in 19 different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, Hariyanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and several other languages.

She won state government awards for the best singer from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odissa and Gujarat.

Her husband T.S. Jayaraman died in 2018. The couple does not have children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vani Jairam Padma Bhushan M K Salin
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp