I crave respect more than success: Kollywood actor Sundeep Kishan

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

In the whirlwind promotional tour for Michael, there was one question that everyone asked actor Sundeep Kishan. “Are you part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe?” In a way, the question made sense because Sundeep was the lead in Lokesh’s debut film, Maanagaram, and the filmmaker was presenting Michael. But, the question had clearly run its course, and he heaved a visible sigh of relief when I said I wouldn’t ask him about the LCU.

However, it wouldn’t have been easy to navigate through the innumerable questions about his exclusion from Lokesh’s films since Maanagaram, especially considering their strong friendship. “Honestly, till these interviews happened, I never even thought about it. In fact, I know all the stories he writes. Lokesh is an inspiration for many filmmakers, and he has made me proud of him. I see people wanting me to be in his films as a huge form of appreciation,” says actor-producer Sundeep Kishan, who isn’t wary of doing these back-to-back promotions for a simple reason… he is both an actor and a producer, and knows the importance of both appreciation and reach.

It is these different forms of appreciation that Sundeep is aiming to achieve through his latest release, Michael. The actor is quite candid in accepting that he hasn’t put in the same kind of effort he has in Tamil and Hindi when compared to Telugu. “Although I have just done a handful of films in Tamil and Hindi, the responses have been overwhelmingly positive.

It is in the Telugu industry where I receive brickbats too, but it is understandable because they have seen an entire spectrum of my films. In Hindi and Tamil, I have largely been selective. In fact, I was afraid to do a film in Tamil to keep the good name that films like Maanagaram and Maayon gave me,” says Sundeep, who delves into the unconscious Hindi market he developed through the release of Hindi versions of his Telugu films. “My A1 Express was the top trending video in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan, and there was a police officer who gifted me a watch after seeing Nakshatram. It reiterated the belief that hardwork always pays, even if it does in ways we don’t even imagine.”

After figuring out his market by happenstance, Sundeep is clear that Michael is his way of consciously making a film that will cater to all audiences. “I wanted to make a stylised action film with a universal film language. I knew my strengths were in intense action roles. That search brought me to director Ranjit Jeyakodi, who finally gave me Michael.

In some ways, Michael is just like me,” shares Sundeep, who reveals that the hype around Michael’s release was cathartic. “I have come across many people who see my films after their releases and feel that they deserved more love. I thought it was high time people not just responded to my film after the release, but look forward to it even before. More than the success, I wanted that respect from the audience.”

For the first time in his Tamil film career, Sundeep Kishan is playing the titular role in a project, and he believes that the excitement about this prospect trumps the fear of responsibility. “From playing a nameless character in Maanagaram to playing Michael, I have come a long way. I really love Michael, and every single day we shot for it was so wonderful.

In fact, we were in denial when the final day of shooting was wrapped up. We started a unique journey with Michael, and there is no doubt that the film will always be special,” says the actor, who will next be seen in an equally intriguing film, Captain Miller, which stars Dhanush in the lead. “I was looking for something crazier than Michael, and there comes another original filmmaker, Arun Matheswaran. We tried working together on a project a decade ago, and he came back with his most ambitious film.

I have a very strong role, and I’m even happier that someone decided to believe in this filmmaker’s vision and gave him the budget.”

Throughout the interview, Sundeep liberally uses terms like market and budget, and it is but natural for someone who is a bonafide producer in Telugu cinema. “My Telugu market is the one that is financing my films in other states. An actor’s market determines a lot of things. I backed a Telugu film called Vivaha Bhojanambu because I loved that script. However, if I had done that film, the business of Michael and A1 Express would have taken a hit. So, if I receive a script like Maanagaram, I would produce it, and do a Kaithi instead. Market is not just a one-man thing. It is the effort and time of an entire industry. The audience has gifted me with this market. But I don’t want to move away from stories and filmmakers I believe in, so I became a producer,” signs off Sundeep.

