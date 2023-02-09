MS Bhaskar turns vigilante for 'Akkaran'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Actor MS Bhaskar, who has played supporting roles in several films, and the lead in 8 Thottakkal, is set to headline debut director Arun Prasad’s Akkaran. Opening up about the film, director Arun says, “The film is a revenge drama that narrates the story of a father avenging his daughter’s death.”

The film portrays MS Bhaskar as the father of two girls, who loses his younger daughter to a political conspiracy. How he finds out the motive of the murder and takes revenge on the perpetrators forms the crux of the story.

“The screenplay of Akkaran will be similar to that of Virumaandi. It will be based on Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon effect and will narrate the story from different perspectives,” Arun says.

While Venba and Priya Darshini play MS Bhaskar’s daughters, Kabali Vishwanath and Akash Premkumar will be seen in prominent roles. Namo Narayana and Karthik Chandrasekhar are also a part of Akkaran’s cast.

Speaking about why he chose MS Bhaskar to play the lead, he says, “I believed that MS Bhaskar has the capacity to shoulder this performance-heavy character. I also felt that casting a well-known actor like him will take my film to a wider audience.”

Backed by Kundram Productions, SR Hari will be composing the music for Akkaran. While MA Anand is handling the cinematography, P Manigandan is handling the editing. With filming and dubbing already wrapped up, Akkaran is slated for release in April.

Actor MS Bhaskar, who has played supporting roles in several films, and the lead in 8 Thottakkal, is set to headline debut director Arun Prasad’s Akkaran. Opening up about the film, director Arun says, “The film is a revenge drama that narrates the story of a father avenging his daughter’s death.” The film portrays MS Bhaskar as the father of two girls, who loses his younger daughter to a political conspiracy. How he finds out the motive of the murder and takes revenge on the perpetrators forms the crux of the story. “The screenplay of Akkaran will be similar to that of Virumaandi. It will be based on Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon effect and will narrate the story from different perspectives,” Arun says. While Venba and Priya Darshini play MS Bhaskar’s daughters, Kabali Vishwanath and Akash Premkumar will be seen in prominent roles. Namo Narayana and Karthik Chandrasekhar are also a part of Akkaran’s cast. Speaking about why he chose MS Bhaskar to play the lead, he says, “I believed that MS Bhaskar has the capacity to shoulder this performance-heavy character. I also felt that casting a well-known actor like him will take my film to a wider audience.” Backed by Kundram Productions, SR Hari will be composing the music for Akkaran. While MA Anand is handling the cinematography, P Manigandan is handling the editing. With filming and dubbing already wrapped up, Akkaran is slated for release in April.