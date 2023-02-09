Home Entertainment Tamil

MS Bhaskar turns vigilante for 'Akkaran'

While Venba and Priya Darshini play MS Bhaskar’s daughters, Kabali Vishwanath and Akash Premkumar will be seen in prominent roles.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

MS Bhaskar

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Actor MS Bhaskar, who has played supporting roles in several films, and the lead in 8 Thottakkal, is set to headline debut director Arun Prasad’s Akkaran. Opening up about the film, director Arun says, “The film is a revenge drama that narrates the story of  a father avenging his daughter’s death.”

The film portrays MS Bhaskar as the father of two girls, who loses his younger daughter to a political conspiracy. How he finds out the motive of the murder and takes revenge on the perpetrators forms the crux of the story.

“The screenplay of Akkaran will be similar to that of Virumaandi. It will be based on Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon effect and will narrate the story from different perspectives,” Arun says.

While Venba and Priya Darshini play MS Bhaskar’s daughters, Kabali Vishwanath and Akash Premkumar will be seen in prominent roles. Namo Narayana and Karthik Chandrasekhar are also a part of Akkaran’s cast.

Speaking about why he chose MS Bhaskar to play the lead, he says, “I believed that MS Bhaskar has the capacity to shoulder this performance-heavy character. I also felt that casting a well-known actor like him will take my film to a wider audience.”

Backed by Kundram Productions, SR Hari will be composing the music for Akkaran. While MA Anand is handling the cinematography, P Manigandan is handling the editing. With filming and dubbing already wrapped up, Akkaran is slated for release in April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Bhaskar Akkaran
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp