Brindha Gopal's second directorial 'Thugs' gets a release date

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Thugs, the upcoming film directed by Brindha Gopal, is set to hit the theatres on February 24, the makers announced on social media on Tuesday.

Backed by Riya Shibu and Mumthas M under HR Pictures in association with Jio Studios, Thugs stars Bobby Simha, Munishkanth, RK Suresh, and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles. The film also stars Anaswara Rajan.

The upcoming film marks Brindha's second directorial after Hey Sinamika.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Priyesh Gurusamy, art director Joseph director, editor Praveen Antony and music composer Sam CS.

According to the makers, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The film's story is said to revolve around the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari and has a lot of violence.

Get drenched in the Sea of Love - Happy Valentine's day, folks!



Thugs will see you in theatres near you on the 24th of February



A @SamCSmusic Musical@hridhuharoon @actorsimha @studio9_suresh @riyashibu_ #KumariMavattathinThugs pic.twitter.com/yJoEyC3hRJ — Brindha Gopal (@BrindhaGopal1) February 14, 2023

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

