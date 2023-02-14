Home Entertainment Tamil

Brindha Gopal's second directorial 'Thugs' gets a release date

The film's story is said to revolve around the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari and has a lot of violence.

Published: 14th February 2023 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Hridhu Haroon and Anaswara Rajan in 'Thugs'.

Hridhu Haroon and Anaswara Rajan in 'Thugs'.

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Thugs, the upcoming film directed by Brindha Gopal, is set to hit the theatres on February 24, the makers announced on social media on Tuesday.

Backed by Riya Shibu and Mumthas M under HR Pictures in association with Jio Studios, Thugs stars Bobby Simha, Munishkanth, RK Suresh, and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles. The film also stars Anaswara Rajan.

The upcoming film marks Brindha's second directorial after Hey Sinamika.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Priyesh Gurusamy, art director Joseph director, editor Praveen Antony and music composer Sam CS.

According to the makers, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Thugs is expected to be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The film's story is said to revolve around the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari and has a lot of violence.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thugs Brinda Gopal
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp