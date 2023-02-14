‘Socially conscious films are best told in the commercial format’: Venky Atluri

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The biggest evolution of the cinematic landscape of India during the pandemic was the rise and much-needed identity creation for the Southern industries. What was until clubbed as South cinema, now came to be known with distinction: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

While all rose to the occasion of saving the box office, Tamil and Telugu also moved to blur the linguistic boundaries between them. With an increase in Tamil-Telugu collaborations, cinema once again became an art communicated across barriers. The latest addition to this important list is Dhanush’s Vaathi, which will release in Telugu as Sir.

Director Venky Atluri, who will test the waters in Tamil cinema with Vaathi, believes that industries are not differentiated by their ‘sensibilities.’ Giving Kantara as an example, Venky says, “I am not really familiar with that culture, but in the first 15 minutes, I was hooked to that world. It is a film that was about a very rooted culture and yet was successful throughout the country. As long as you tell the story in an entertaining way, I don’t think sensibilities will be an issue.”

Interestingly, the pandemic was one of the factors that facilitated the conception of Vaathi. “During the lockdown, when classes moved online, most schools started to increase the fees. Some even charged bus fees when there was no travel at all. It became a big issue in Hyderabad and a few cities in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister had to intervene and penalise the educational institutions. That is when I wanted to make a film on the education system,” says Venky, who wanted to make a commentary on how education has become a business module. “In the 90s, India was slowly adapting to the global economy. Engineering and medicine became hotshot professions and entrance tests became a necessity. Educators used it to their advantage and increased the fees in the name of coaching. Slowly it seeped into primary education as well,” the director mentions.

Making commercial films with a strong social message has been a common occurrence in Indian cinema, and Venky too believes that ‘message films’ are best told this way. “Any story told in an entertaining way will make everyone listen. Take, for instance, Mahabharata and Ramayana, which are always popular because the stories are entertaining.”

However, Venky understands that films cannot be the only harbinger of change in society. “You may have that rush for a few moments after watching the film, but it wades off. Maybe films can bring one per cent of change, but I believe even that is impactful. With Vaathi, I want to establish the point that education should not be made a business and the right for education is for everyone.”

As the conversation veers towards how the makers toyed with the idea of making a bilingual, Venky reveals how he never had the intention to approach Dhanush at all.

“I got an opportunity to narrate it to Dhanush sir, and I just went with the belief that giving him a narration itself would be an experience, and nothing more,” says Venky, who was pleasantly surprised by Dhanush’s immediate acceptance of the film. “With VIP, Asuran, and Karnan having a huge fan following in the Telugu states, I felt making a bilingual would be the right step with an actor like him. I’m pretty sure fans from both languages will own Vaathi/Sir more.”

Similar to Dhanush, Venky has also cast actors who are known in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. Vaathi features actors like Samyuktha, Samuthirakani, Ilavarasu, Aadukalam Naren, Tanikella Bharani, and Sai Kumar. The director asserts that the value of the protagonist increases only when other characters are sketched equally well.

“I believe in action and reaction. Only when you have a strong negative character, can you make the hero look bigger. Every other character needs to be sketched well, or even as big a star as Dhanush will not have the intended elevation.” With the film gearing up for a release on Friday, Venky explores some of the important lessons that Vaathi taught him.

“Dhanush sir himself is a technician. When you work with people like him, the respect for other crafts increases multifold, cinema is a collaborative effort. Honestly, I have increased my understanding about the dignity of labour, and that is surely one lesson that will stay with me forever,” signs off Venky.

