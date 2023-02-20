Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Love Today' in the works

By PTI

MUMBAI: Production companies Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment are collaborating for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster movie "Love Today".

The quirky romantic drama, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a man (Pradeep) and his lover (Ivana), who are made to exchange their phones for a day and the consequences of that.

Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Studios said, they are delighted to bring "Love Today" to Hindi audiences.

"We're delighted to be partnering with AGS Entertainment to bring 'Love Today' to life in Hindi. This entertaining look at love in today's technology-forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for."

As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms," Behl said in a statement.

Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer AGS Entertainment, said they are excited to venture into Hindi markert with "Love Today" remake.

"With its reputation of always striving to produce good cinema, joining hands with Phantom Studios was a no-brainer and we look forward to working with them. As a production house, we constantly strive to explore new horizons and offer our audiences the best of entertainment. 'Love Today' is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to share this story with a larger audience," she added.

The Tamil movie, which is currently streaming on Netflix, also features veteran actor Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in pivotal roles.

The Hindi remake is expected to release in early 2024.

