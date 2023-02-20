WATCH | Trailer of Andrea Jeremiah's 'No Entry' out 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The trailer of No Entry, the upcoming Tamil film starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The trailer talks about an experiment conducted on dogs, with a new variant of drug injected, which leads to a new deadly virus formation.

Meanwhile, on the other side, an expedition troupe led by Andrea gets struck by a pack of dogs. The film appears to be a survival thriller about how the group tries to escape.

Apart from Andrea, No Entry also stars Adhav Kannadhasan, Ranya Rao, Manas, Jeyashree, Jaanvi, and others. The trailer also shows a glimpse of late filmmaker-actor Pratap Pothen as the scientist and Andrea’s father. Incidentally, the pair earlier played a father-daughter duo in Aayirathil Oruvan, which shares the similarity of finding a lost scientist father, by his daughter.

No Entry is helmed by Alagukarthik and backed by Jumbo Cinemas. The film has music composed by Ajesh and cinematography by Ramesh Chakkravarthy. Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.

The trailer of No Entry, the upcoming Tamil film starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The trailer talks about an experiment conducted on dogs, with a new variant of drug injected, which leads to a new deadly virus formation. Meanwhile, on the other side, an expedition troupe led by Andrea gets struck by a pack of dogs. The film appears to be a survival thriller about how the group tries to escape. Apart from Andrea, No Entry also stars Adhav Kannadhasan, Ranya Rao, Manas, Jeyashree, Jaanvi, and others. The trailer also shows a glimpse of late filmmaker-actor Pratap Pothen as the scientist and Andrea’s father. Incidentally, the pair earlier played a father-daughter duo in Aayirathil Oruvan, which shares the similarity of finding a lost scientist father, by his daughter. No Entry is helmed by Alagukarthik and backed by Jumbo Cinemas. The film has music composed by Ajesh and cinematography by Ramesh Chakkravarthy. Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.