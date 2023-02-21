‘I am aware of the Minnal Murali comparisons’

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

As we had earlier announced, Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi will be leading Maragadha Naanayam-fame ARK Saravan’s upcoming film Veeran. The first look poster for the film was released yesterday and created quite a buzz online. According to the director, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production and has a lot of CGI work that needs to be completed.

While the makers are yet to confirm a release date, ARK Saravan assures us that the film is heading for a Summer 2023 release. When asked why it has to be a summer release, he says, “We are aiming to bring Veeran to the theatres during the summer vacation. The film has a lot of fantasy and comedy in it, families and younger audiences will enjoy these elements.”

When we asked if this is a superhero film, the director cautions us to not go by Hollywood’s definition of the superhero genre. He says, “We show super powers in the film but we made sure that it is relatable and rooted. We wanted to make sure that it is a Tamil film at the end of the day.”

While coming to the topic of a rooted superhero, the conversation eventually segued into the 2021 Malayalam film Minnal Murali. “After the release of the first look poster. I can see some people comparing Veeran to Minnal Murali online. I am a big fan of Minnal Murali, I love that film and I am happy about the comparisons but Veeran has nothing to do with it. The audience willunderstand it once we release the trailer.” he concludes. The makers are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew.

