Prabhu undergoes surgery for kidney stone removal; in stable condition now

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Veteran actor Prabhu was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Monday night after he complained of severe stomach pain.

The actor was rushed to the Medway Hospital in the city where the scans found stones in his kidney. On Tuesday morning, the hospital conducted urethroscopy laser surgery on the actor. Prabhu will be discharged after a set of routine tests, the health bulletin from the hospital informed.

The bulletin further confirmed that the actor is a stable and safe condition and will be discharged in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhu was last seen in Vijay’s Varisu. The actor will also be next seen in the upcoming second part of Ponniyin Selvan, which is helmed by Mani Ratnam. The period drama is set to hit the theatres in April.

Veteran actor Prabhu was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Monday night after he complained of severe stomach pain. The actor was rushed to the Medway Hospital in the city where the scans found stones in his kidney. On Tuesday morning, the hospital conducted urethroscopy laser surgery on the actor. Prabhu will be discharged after a set of routine tests, the health bulletin from the hospital informed. The bulletin further confirmed that the actor is a stable and safe condition and will be discharged in a couple of days. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhu was last seen in Vijay’s Varisu. The actor will also be next seen in the upcoming second part of Ponniyin Selvan, which is helmed by Mani Ratnam. The period drama is set to hit the theatres in April.