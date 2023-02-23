'A Home Away From Home' to get direct OTT release   

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Director Vignesh Kumar G, who previously made films like Unakkul Naan (2016) and Lightman (2017), is back with a new film titled A Home Away from Home. The relationship drama is based on a true story from the life of the film's producer and story writer Uma Balu.

"It is a really warm story of a German researcher who visited Tamil Nadu and found a family in a Tamil researcher's home. She fell in love with a tribal youth during the course of her research and learnt Tamil. A particular event changed her life forever," says Vignesh, who goes on to add that Uma is the daughter of the Tamil researcher, "She saw the beautiful tale unveil in front of her eyes when she was young and wanted to document it. The story is an adaptation of a book she wrote with the same name."

Starring French actor Manisa Tait of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu fame as the protagonist, the film also features Aneesh, Nizhalgal Ravi and Sriranjani in important roles.

The film, which recently bagged Best Film (Uma Balu - Sahara Asia Productions), Best Director (Venkatesh Kumar G), Best Cinematography (Prabhu Ramakrishnan) and Best Actress (Manisa Tait) awards in Norway Tamil Film Festival is aiming for a direct OTT release. "We are in talks with a major player. An official announcement will be made once the deal is sealed," says Venkatesh.

A Home Away From Home has cinematography by Prabhu Ramakrishnan and music by Ezhil Durai.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

