Ariyavan makers: No doubt that Mithran is the director

We had earlier reported that Thiruchitrambalam-fame Mithran R Jawahar’s next is the upcoming crime drama, Ariyavan.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:55 AM

A still from the shoot of the film

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Thiruchitrambalam-fame Mithran R Jawahar’s next is the upcoming crime-drama, Ariyavan. The posters and social media updates of this film had affirmed the fact that Mithran is the director.  

The filmmaker was recently in the news for signing actor Madhavan’s next. However, with Ariyavan gearing up to hit the theatres on March 3, it was widely reported that Mithran accused the makers of falsely using his name in the promotional materials, and that he has not directed the film.

Mithran R Jawahar

When we reached out to Ishaaon, who is making his debut with Ariyavan, he asserted that Mithran was indeed the director. “We spoke to the director recently, who denied making any such allegations. In fact, he said he would have given a public statement if he wanted to deny any involvement with our film.

It is to dismiss these rumours that we released behind-the-scenes images and footage from the film, which clearly shows Mithran directing the film.” In fact, Ishaaon reveals that director Mithran gained confidence in his acting abilities only after seeing the former’s pilot short film.  

“The work on Ariyavan started before Thiruchitrambalam, and then the director had to take a break, and come back later to finish Ariyavan.” Produced by MGP Mass Media, the cast of the film also includes Pranali, Daniel Balaji, Sathyan, Supergood Subramani, Rama, Ravi Venkatraman, Kalki Raja, and Nishma Chengappa. The film has music by James Vasanthan, Ved Shankar, and Giri Nandh

