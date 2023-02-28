Mithran-Madhavan project to be a lighthearted film

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It was recently announced that director Mithran R Jawahar, who is best known for making films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Thiruchitrambalam, will be directing Madhavan for his next project.

We reached out to writer Jeyamohan, who is working on the screenplay and dialogues for the project. The writer starts off by revealing that the film will be developed from an original story by Madhavan.

“The film has a lot of humour in it,” he says before cautioning us by saying, “but that doesn’t mean it is a comedy. It is a lighthearted film that the youngsters will l.”

When asked if he had any reservations about developing someone else’s idea, Jeyamohan says, “When it comes to films, I have always worked on someone else’s idea. I’ve been in cinema for 17 years and that’s how it usually works because cinema is a collective effort.”

While the writer has explored a range of genres, a lighthearted entertainer is not what comes to mind when you think of Jeyamohan. When asked if that was an interesting challenge, the author replies that the film would be more of a challenge to the director.

“It has a completely new setting, we had to shoot in London, which is something new for Mithran,” says the acclaimed writer, adding, “This film would be in the space of his earlier work, Thiruchitrambalam.” Details of the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

