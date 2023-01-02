Home Entertainment Tamil

It’s a wrap for Nitin Sathyaa’s 'Koduvaa'

Speaking about the film, Nitin says, "We wrapped up the shooting recently and the film is currently in the post-production stage. The film should be out in theatres by the second half of February

Published: 02nd January 2023 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Sathyaa in 'Koduvaa'

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Nitin Sathyaa is playing the lead in a film titled Koduvaa. It’s now known that the makers have wrapped up the shoot. Debutant filmmaker Suresh Sathaiah directs the film.

Speaking about the film, Nitin says, “We wrapped up the shooting recently and the film is currently in the post-production stage. The film should be out in theatres by the second half of February. In contrast to my films like Chennai 600028, Koduvaa is a hard-hitting revenge drama. It’s about a family feud set against the backdrop of a shrimp farm in Ramanathapuram.”

Koduvaa also stars Bigg Boss-fame Samyuktha as the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Murugadoss, Subbu Panchu and Subathra. Backed by Dwarka Productions, the film’s music is by Dharan Kumar and cinematography is by Karthik Nallamuthu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Sathyaa Koduvaa
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp