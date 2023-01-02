It’s a wrap for Nitin Sathyaa’s 'Koduvaa'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Nitin Sathyaa is playing the lead in a film titled Koduvaa. It’s now known that the makers have wrapped up the shoot. Debutant filmmaker Suresh Sathaiah directs the film.

Speaking about the film, Nitin says, “We wrapped up the shooting recently and the film is currently in the post-production stage. The film should be out in theatres by the second half of February. In contrast to my films like Chennai 600028, Koduvaa is a hard-hitting revenge drama. It’s about a family feud set against the backdrop of a shrimp farm in Ramanathapuram.”

Koduvaa also stars Bigg Boss-fame Samyuktha as the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Murugadoss, Subbu Panchu and Subathra. Backed by Dwarka Productions, the film’s music is by Dharan Kumar and cinematography is by Karthik Nallamuthu.

