Vidharth, Lijomol, Yogi Babu team up for 'Kaagangal'

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

Actors Vidharth, Yogi Babu, and Jai Bhim-fame Lijomol Jose are teaming up for a film titled Kaagangal. Anand Annamalai, known for writing dialogues for films like Kaaka Muttai, is making his directorial debut with this film. Apart from writing and directing the film, he is also producing the film. The film was launched yesterday with a formal pooja.

Speaking about the film, Anand says, “The film intends to capture the various belief systems that humans have. Each character represents a different belief system present in this world and their lives are connected by a crow which represents nature because nature has a harmony that is beyond our belief systems.”

The cast of the film also includes Kishore, Guru Somasundaram, Kitty and Ilavarasu. Kaagangal will be shot in and around Chennai. While the music is composed by MS Krsna, Ajab Singh Ki Gajab Kahani and Junction Varanasi-fame Saravanan Elavarasu is handling Kaagangal’s cinematography.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has films like Varisu and Jailer.

Actors Vidharth, Yogi Babu, and Jai Bhim-fame Lijomol Jose are teaming up for a film titled Kaagangal. Anand Annamalai, known for writing dialogues for films like Kaaka Muttai, is making his directorial debut with this film. Apart from writing and directing the film, he is also producing the film. The film was launched yesterday with a formal pooja. Speaking about the film, Anand says, “The film intends to capture the various belief systems that humans have. Each character represents a different belief system present in this world and their lives are connected by a crow which represents nature because nature has a harmony that is beyond our belief systems.” The cast of the film also includes Kishore, Guru Somasundaram, Kitty and Ilavarasu. Kaagangal will be shot in and around Chennai. While the music is composed by MS Krsna, Ajab Singh Ki Gajab Kahani and Junction Varanasi-fame Saravanan Elavarasu is handling Kaagangal’s cinematography. Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has films like Varisu and Jailer.