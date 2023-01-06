Home Entertainment Tamil

Arvind Swami, Santhanam also part of Ajith-Vignesh Shivan film 'AK 62'?

Trisha is rumoured to play the female lead, but the makers are yet to reveal any cast details.

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar's next with Vignesh Shivan will go on floors later this month in Mumbai. Tentatively titled AK 62, the film is backed by Lyca Productions.

Speculations are rife that Arvind Swami and Santhanam will be playing important roles in the film. While Arvind Swami worked with Ajith in the 1994 film Paasamalargal, Santhanam has collaborated with the Valimai actor in Kireedam, Billa and Veeram.

As per our sources, Ajith plays a don's role in AK 62. Trisha is rumoured to play the female lead, but the makers are yet to reveal any cast details. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third outing with Ajith after Vedhalam and Vivegam.

Meanwhile, Ajith's much-anticipated H Vinoth directorial Thunivu is gearing up for release on January 11. Billed as a bank-heist thriller, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Veera in key roles.

