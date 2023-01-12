Home Entertainment Tamil

First look poster and title of Hiphop Tamizha’s next out

Titled PT Sir, the poster shows Adhi in track pants and activewear holding basketballs, a football, and a cricket bat in his hands.

The first-look poster and the title of the film directed by Karthik Venugopal, starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Hiphop Tamizha Adhi will be the lead in director Karthik Venugopal’s sophomore film that was tentatively titled HHT7. The first-look poster and the title of the film have now been released by the makers. Titled PT Sir, the poster shows Adhi in track pants and activewear holding basketballs, a football, and a cricket bat in his hands. He is also seen clenching a whistle in his mouth. 

The film also stars Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead and she has already worked with Adhi in Anbarivu. The makers had already announced Anikha Surendran, Pandiarajan, Thiagarajan, and Munishkanth as part of the cast. 

In an earlier conversation with us about the film, director Karthik said, "It will be a fun-filled entertainer in which Adhi will be seen in a new avatar."

Besides acting, Adhi will also be composing music for the film. The core technical crew also includes cinematographer Madhesh Manickam and editor GK Prasanna. The film is produced by Ishari Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner.

Adhi also has Veeran, a superhero film directed by ARK Saravan, coming up. Kashmira's upcoming lineup includes Vasantha MullaiParamporul, and the Telugu film Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha. Karthik Venugopal's debut directorial was Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

