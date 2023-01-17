Home Entertainment Tamil

'Run Baby Run' to hit the theatres on this date

Notably, Run Baby Run is RJ Balaji's first attempt at the thriller genre. The film is backed by S Lakshman Kumar under his banner Prince Pictures.

Published: 17th January 2023 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of the upcoming Tamil film, 'Run Baby Run' starring RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh.

First look poster of the upcoming Tamil film, 'Run Baby Run' starring RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh. (Photo | YouTube)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Run Baby Run, the upcoming Tamil film starring RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres on February 3, the makers announced on social media on Tuesday.

Notably, Run Baby Run is RJ Balaji's first attempt at the thriller genre. The film is backed by S Lakshman Kumar under his banner Prince Pictures.

It is written and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, best known for making the 2017 Malayalam film Tiyaan. The upcoming project will mark the first time that Aishwarya and Balaji will be sharing the screen space.

With cinematography by S Yuva, G Madan is the editor. The music for the film has been composed by Sam CS while the lyrics are penned by Viveka.

Meanwhile, RJ Balaji was last seen in Veetla Vishesham and has Singapore Saloon in the making. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be next seen in Farhana and The Great Indian Kitchen.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Run Baby Run Tamil film RJ Balaji Aishwarya Rajesh theatre release
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp