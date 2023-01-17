'Run Baby Run' to hit the theatres on this date

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Run Baby Run, the upcoming Tamil film starring RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres on February 3, the makers announced on social media on Tuesday.

Notably, Run Baby Run is RJ Balaji's first attempt at the thriller genre. The film is backed by S Lakshman Kumar under his banner Prince Pictures.

It is written and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, best known for making the 2017 Malayalam film Tiyaan. The upcoming project will mark the first time that Aishwarya and Balaji will be sharing the screen space.

With cinematography by S Yuva, G Madan is the editor. The music for the film has been composed by Sam CS while the lyrics are penned by Viveka.

Meanwhile, RJ Balaji was last seen in Veetla Vishesham and has Singapore Saloon in the making. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be next seen in Farhana and The Great Indian Kitchen.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

