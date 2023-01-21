Home Entertainment Tamil

Vishnu Vishal-Ramkumar reunite for a fantasy film

Interestingly, it was speculated that the duo will team up for the sequel of their hit thriller film Ratsasan.

Director Ramkumar, who had earlier directed Mundasupatti and Ratsasan, both starring Vishnu Vishal, will be reuniting with the actor for a fantasy film. The film will be produced by TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Speaking about the film, Ramkumar says, “The film is a fantasy drama with a strong emotional core. It’s a story that we had worked on for a while now and it has come out very well in the pre-production stage. Just like how Ratsasan was vastly different from Mundasupatti, this film will also be different from them. We are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew, and we will mostly go on floors from mid-2023.”

Interestingly, it was speculated that the duo will team up for the sequel of their hit thriller film Ratsasan. “We know a lot of people are interested in the Ratsasan sequel and we are working on it too,” adds Ramkumar. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal has films like Mohandas, Aaryan and Lal Salaam in different stages of production.

