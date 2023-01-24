Santhanam and Karthik Yogi reunite for 'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy'

Home Entertainment Tamil

Similar to Dikkiloona, a film that uses time-travel, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy too deals with time, albeit not in such a dynamic fashion.

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Santhanam is set to reunite with his Dikkiloona director Karthik Yogi for his next, titled Vadakkupatti Ramasamy. Backed by People Media Factory, the film is billed as a period comedy-drama and will go on floors this month. Speaking about the film, Karthik says, “I am a big fan of Goundamani sir. The film is set in Vadakkupatti and Santhanam anna’s character is named Ramasamy. I believe the 90’s kids would be able to relate more with the original Goundamani comedy.”

“The film deals with a real-life incident that happened in a village in the 1960s-70s. Also, Ramaswamy is an iconic Tamil name that continues to create waves, and we have explored layers and meanings behind that name,” says Karthik.

The film also stars Jai Bhim-fame Tamizh, John Vijay, MS Bhaskar, Rajendran, Seshu, Ravi Mariya, and Nizhalgal Ravi. The makers are yet to confirm the female lead. With Sean Roldan composing the music, the film will have cinematography by Deepak.

