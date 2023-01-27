Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhoni Entertainment's upcoming Tamil film titled 'Let's Get Married'

The makers noted that their first film's production commenced on Friday. Earlier, the director stated that Sakshi conceptualised the story for the upcoming film.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Dhoni Entertainment

Pictures from the puja ceremony of Dhoni Entertainment’s first production in Tamil, 'Let's Get Married'. (Photo | Dhoni Entertainment Twitter)

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Ramesh Thamilmani will direct a film backed by Dhoni Entertainment. Now, the makers have officially announced the project's title and cast. 

The upcoming film is titled Let's Get Married. It stars Nadiya, Harish Kalyan, Ivana And Yogi Babu. Dhoni Entertainment is established by MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, to back films across languages.

The makers noted that their first film's production commenced on Friday. The motion poster hints that Let's Get Married may be a road movie. 

Earlier, the director stated that Sakshi conceptualised the story for the upcoming film.

"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer," he added. The director previously authored Atharva-The Origin graphic novel.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhoni Entertainment Let's Get Married Tamil film
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp