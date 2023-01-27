Dhoni Entertainment's upcoming Tamil film titled 'Let's Get Married'

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Ramesh Thamilmani will direct a film backed by Dhoni Entertainment. Now, the makers have officially announced the project's title and cast.

The upcoming film is titled Let's Get Married. It stars Nadiya, Harish Kalyan, Ivana And Yogi Babu. Dhoni Entertainment is established by MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, to back films across languages.

The makers noted that their first film's production commenced on Friday. The motion poster hints that Let's Get Married may be a road movie.

Earlier, the director stated that Sakshi conceptualised the story for the upcoming film.

"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer," he added. The director previously authored Atharva-The Origin graphic novel.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

