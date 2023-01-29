Mrunal Thakur roped in for 'Suriya 42'?

By Express News Service

Mrunal Thakur, who had a breakthrough in the South film industry with Sita Ramam, is currently awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee, in which she will be seen in a cameo role.

While she has been roped in to play the female lead in Nani’s next tentatively titled Nani 30, Mrunal is reportedly playing a role in Suriya 42 as well.

Suriya’s 42nd film directed by Siruthai Siva is touted to be a period film. Suriya is speculated to be seen in a variety of roles across time in the film, and Mrunal is expected to play his pair in the period portions.

While we await official confirmation from the makers, Mrunal will reportedly start filming for her portions in the upcoming shoot schedule in February.

The shooting for Suriya 42 will most probably be wrapped up by March or April 2023. The film is a period drama that is set to release in 10 languages and is being made in two parts.

Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the film, which also stars Disha Patani, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles.

On the work front, Mrunal is also awaiting the release of Pooja Meri Jaan and Pippa in Hindi. Her films, Aankh Micholi and Gumrah are in different stages of production.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

