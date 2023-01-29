Home Entertainment Tamil

Mrunal Thakur roped in for 'Suriya 42'?

The shooting for Suriya 42 will most probably be wrapped up by March or April 2023. The film is a period drama that is set to release in 10 languages and is being made in two parts.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Mrunal Thakur, who had a breakthrough in the South film industry with Sita Ramam, is currently awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee, in which she will be seen in a cameo role.

While she has been roped in to play the female lead in Nani’s next tentatively titled Nani 30, Mrunal is reportedly playing a role in Suriya 42 as well. 

Suriya’s 42nd film directed by Siruthai Siva is touted to be a period film. Suriya is speculated to be seen in a variety of roles across time in the film, and Mrunal is expected to play his pair in the period portions.

While we await official confirmation from the makers, Mrunal will reportedly start filming for her portions in the upcoming shoot schedule in February. 

The shooting for Suriya 42 will most probably be wrapped up by March or April 2023. The film is a period drama that is set to release in 10 languages and is being made in two parts.

Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the film, which also stars Disha Patani, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. 

On the work front, Mrunal is also awaiting the release of Pooja Meri Jaan and Pippa in Hindi. Her films, Aankh Micholi and Gumrah are in different stages of production.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mrunal Thakur Sita Ramam Nani 30 Selfiee Cameo female lead Suriya 42
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp