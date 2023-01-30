'Yaar Arindhadho' song from 'Thalaikoothal' is out 

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Yaar Arindhadho song from Thalaikoothal, the upcoming film starring Samuthirakani, Kathir and Vasundhara in the lead roles, was released on Monday. With Yugabharathi's lyrics, the song is composed by Kannan Narayanan and sung by Pradeep Kumar.

The visuals of the song show a family (Samuthirakani, Vasundhara and a young girl) having a good time on a day out. Simultaneously there are glimpses of Kathir and an ailing man, who plays Samuthirakani's father.

Directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, Thalaikoothal, meaning senicide, is the traditional practice of killing elderly people.

Jayaprakash is best known for directing films like Lens and The Mosquito Philosophy. Thalaikoothal is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on February 3.

Produced by S Sashikanth under his banner Y Not Studios, the film has music by Kannan Narayanan and cinematography by Martin Donraj. While the editing is done by Dani Charles, Yugabharathi penned the lyrics.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

