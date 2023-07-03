Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Varun Dhawan to star in action entertainer from director Atlee's banner

The untitled project which is scheduled for a May 2024 release will be directed by Kalees, best known for 2019 Tamil movie "Kee".

Published: 03rd July 2023 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Atlee and actor Varun Dhawan.

Filmmaker Atlee and actor Varun Dhawan. (Photos | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan will headline an upcoming action entertainer movie, to be produced by filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan's banner A For Apple Studios.

Also backed by Cine1 Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for 2019 Tamil movie "Kee".

It is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2024.

"@cine1studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one the biggest action entertainers with @varundvn leading the cast. Written & Directed by @kalees_dir Produced by @muradkhetani and @priyaatlee Presented by @atlee47 The film is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024," A For Apple Studios posted on Instagram.

The details of the movie's plot have been kept under wraps.

Dhawan is currently looking forward to the release of his next film, "Bawaal", directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie will come out on October 6.

Atlee, known for directing blockbuster movies "Raja Rani", "Ther", "Mersal" and "Bigil", has collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his next feature project "Jawan". The movie will hit theatres across the country on September 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Atlee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp