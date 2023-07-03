Direction Dreams: Assistant Directors should be treated with respect

By Express News Service

K Vijay

When did you realise cinema was your calling?

I was an average student in school, I was worried if I would make anything out of my own life. But if there was anything I was actually good at, it was at storytelling. My teachers and friends often lauded me for my narrative abilities. As an avid movie watcher, I felt cinema was the right step forward. But coming from a proper middle-class family, I was tuned to not think of cinema as a prospective career option. Since my father was a car driver, I grew up with the belief that cinema was not for someone like me. But I was steadfast to break my own belief that only so-and-so’s children could be part of cinema. With a viscom degree, and awareness about filmmaking courses, here I am...

What have you learned from your directors?

My Brahmma.com director Purush Vijayakumar, an erstwhile assistant of Mani Ratnam sir, knew how to never take pressure on his shoulders. I learnt how to keep things light, and not take things too seriously. Also, I learnt a lot of work on the run, as I was just one of 2 ADs, and we had to do literally everything.

When working with Karthik G Krish, he gave me the bounded script of Takkar. Reading it, I had a particular vision in my mind, and to see what he made out of that same script taught me the importance of perspectives. I also learnt the significance of doing extensive location scouting to find the right locations. Also, he made me realise the weight of proper efforts, even if the end results are not always favourable.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?

The car chases in Takkar were a memorable experience. We had six days of shoot, and what made it even more exciting was that they were filmed in live locations. We were shooting it on the Kathipara and Meenambakkam flyovers. We had to take care of crowd management, ensure no vehicles came in between the shots, and the safety of the cast. We were even hanging on the sides of the cars to film the scenes. But looking at the output, everything felt worth it.

What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?

Coming out of the institute, I wasn’t sure if I would even make it in the world of cinema. From there, getting back-to-back opportunities was a great confidence booster. In fact, I haven’t been rejected in any interview. It instilled the belief that true dedication can pave the way for success. Apart from directing, I also learned cinematography, editing, poster designing, graphics, etc.

What’s a change you wish to see in Tamil cinema?

Assistant directors are technicians too, and I hope the industry treats them with that respect. Many of us are treated with a lot of disdain, and I hope that stops. Also, I feel it would be nice to see our names on the posters too. It is not like we are financially well compensated, so it would be a nice shot in the arm to have our names out there.

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?

I want to do a romantic-action film with Kavin. I think he is the next Sivakarthikeyan. He is currently taking the content-oriented route, but I think he will do good in the action genre. I would love to work with DoP Vaanchinathan and Art Director Udhay, who also worked in Takkar.

Films worked on: Bramma.com, Takkar, Vijay TV Reality shows (Super Singer, Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru)

Directors worked with: Purush Vijayakumar, Karthik G Krish

Main responsibilities: Location scouting, Costumes and Makeup, Poster Design

K VijayWhen did you realise cinema was your calling? I was an average student in school, I was worried if I would make anything out of my own life. But if there was anything I was actually good at, it was at storytelling. My teachers and friends often lauded me for my narrative abilities. As an avid movie watcher, I felt cinema was the right step forward. But coming from a proper middle-class family, I was tuned to not think of cinema as a prospective career option. Since my father was a car driver, I grew up with the belief that cinema was not for someone like me. But I was steadfast to break my own belief that only so-and-so’s children could be part of cinema. With a viscom degree, and awareness about filmmaking courses, here I am...googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What have you learned from your directors? My Brahmma.com director Purush Vijayakumar, an erstwhile assistant of Mani Ratnam sir, knew how to never take pressure on his shoulders. I learnt how to keep things light, and not take things too seriously. Also, I learnt a lot of work on the run, as I was just one of 2 ADs, and we had to do literally everything. When working with Karthik G Krish, he gave me the bounded script of Takkar. Reading it, I had a particular vision in my mind, and to see what he made out of that same script taught me the importance of perspectives. I also learnt the significance of doing extensive location scouting to find the right locations. Also, he made me realise the weight of proper efforts, even if the end results are not always favourable. What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD? The car chases in Takkar were a memorable experience. We had six days of shoot, and what made it even more exciting was that they were filmed in live locations. We were shooting it on the Kathipara and Meenambakkam flyovers. We had to take care of crowd management, ensure no vehicles came in between the shots, and the safety of the cast. We were even hanging on the sides of the cars to film the scenes. But looking at the output, everything felt worth it. What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now? Coming out of the institute, I wasn’t sure if I would even make it in the world of cinema. From there, getting back-to-back opportunities was a great confidence booster. In fact, I haven’t been rejected in any interview. It instilled the belief that true dedication can pave the way for success. Apart from directing, I also learned cinematography, editing, poster designing, graphics, etc. What’s a change you wish to see in Tamil cinema? Assistant directors are technicians too, and I hope the industry treats them with that respect. Many of us are treated with a lot of disdain, and I hope that stops. Also, I feel it would be nice to see our names on the posters too. It is not like we are financially well compensated, so it would be a nice shot in the arm to have our names out there. Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project? I want to do a romantic-action film with Kavin. I think he is the next Sivakarthikeyan. He is currently taking the content-oriented route, but I think he will do good in the action genre. I would love to work with DoP Vaanchinathan and Art Director Udhay, who also worked in Takkar. Films worked on: Bramma.com, Takkar, Vijay TV Reality shows (Super Singer, Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru) Directors worked with: Purush Vijayakumar, Karthik G Krish Main responsibilities: Location scouting, Costumes and Makeup, Poster Design